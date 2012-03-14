Calvin Johnson Just Got Paid

The Detroit Lions had suggested that they’d be announcing a new, super huge deal for Calvin Johnson today, and they sure didn’t disappoint. Megatron is now the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL with a deal that makes Larry Fitzgerald look like a slightly less wealthier man.
Johnson’s deal will keep him a Lion through 2019 and tops the eight-year, $120-million deal the Arizona Cardinals gave Larry Fitzgerald last fall.
According to ESPN, Johnson’s deal is worth $132 million and includes $60 million in guarantees. That makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
It also frees up a significant chunk of salary-cap space that the Lions can use to pursue free agents this off-season. Johnson was scheduled to carry a $21.1 million cap charge. (Detroit Free Press)
That’s important, because the Lions could probably use a quality RB that doesn’t get injured on every other play, or maybe even some upgrades on the offensive line. Regardless, this is a much deserved deal for one of the game’s true phenoms, and I only hope that he’s celebrating his success in the best way possible…
(Banner via Bedford19/Flickr)
Another fun way to enjoy all that money.
quote from Scwarz over the Megatron signing: “This is a great day for every kid who was early for every meeting. This is a great day for every kid that stayed after practice, every kid that put the team before himself, every kid that let his play speak for him.”
He would go to add it was also a great day for every 6 foot 5, 240 lbs superhuman who could run a 4.4 40 with hands like a bear trap
That man is quite possibly impossible. I’m 73% sure he was built in a lab.
Every single team in every single sport on this planet just sighed wistfully and stared forlornly out the window with the sad realization that he’ll never play for them.