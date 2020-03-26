Cam Newton Claims ‘They Gave Up On Me’ In An Instagram Workout Video

Cam Newton was officially cut by the Panthers on Tuesday. The former MVP was released as Carolina opted to give Teddy Bridgewater its starting quarterback job, but there are also concerns about Newton’s health. A plethora of injuries have plagued him the last two seasons, most notably a throwing shoulder injury and a foot injury that required surgery, and as such getting his body right is a major point of emphasis for him this offseason.

These questions about his health may explain why the Panthers struggled to find a trade partner and opted to release him instead — compounded by the fact that teams can’t get players in for physicals right now due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Newton, on the other hand, doesn’t see it this way. While he didn’t directly call out the Panthers, the former All-Pro signal caller posted a video (the second slide in the post) to his Instagram account in which he states, during a workout, that “they gave up on me.”

It’s easy to assume that Newton was calling out the Panthers here, but for all we know, he’s calling out the league as a whole here. No one was willing to trade for him, while the entire league is questioning his health. If that’s a motivating factor for him this offseason and he’s able to get his body back to 100 percent by the time the 2020 season kicks off, perhaps he’ll be able to show everyone who gave up on him why that was such a bad decision.