Cam Newton Will Miss Carolina’s Game Against The Cardinals With A Foot Injury

Cam Newton has looked a bit off to start the season and, as a result, the Carolina Panthers find themselves sitting in an 0-2 hole. Newton went through shoulder surgery during the offseason and hurt his foot in camp, with that second ailment apparently flaring up during the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

Newton’s status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals had been up in the air as he’s tried to deal with the bum wheel, but on Friday, we finally learned that he’ll miss the game. Adam Schefter of ESPN brings word that Kyle Allen will line up under center in Newton’s place, marking the second time in his career that he’ll start a game for Carolina.

Panthers officially ruled out QB Cam Newton due to his foot injury, meaning Carolina QB Kyle Allen will start Sunday vs Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2019

The extent of the injury is unknown, but there have been some signs that Newton is dealing with something serious. Through two games, the former league MVP is 50-for-89 (56.2 percent) with 572 yards, no touchdowns, and a pick. More concerning, though, are his numbers on the ground: Newton, despite being one of the best running quarterbacks ever, has rushed five times for -2 yards and no scores this season.

While Allen is plenty talented, Newton getting healthy is crucial for the Panthers. Now, the question is whether he’ll be fine after a week or two, or whether this is the type of serious injury that could cost him weeks or months of action.