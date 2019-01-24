Panthers Star Cam Newton Underwent Surgery On His Throwing Shoulder

Getty Image

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was obviously not himself this season, as the former NFL MVP dealt with a shoulder injury for the back half of the 2018 season that eventually led to him getting shut down for the final two games of the year. It turns out the injury required surgery, one for which there’s no immediate timetable for Newton to return to the field.

The Panthers announced Newton underwent successful a successful arthroscopic procedure performed by the team physician Dr. Pat Connor. While Newton is slated to begin rehabbing immediately, Marcel Louis-Jacques of the Charlotte Observer brings word that Newton’s status for 2019 is still up in the air.