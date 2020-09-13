Cam Newton, as odd as it looks, is no longer wearing a Carolina Panthers uniform. The former MVP signed with the Patriots over the offseason and it didn’t take long for him to get back to what he does best. Scoring touchdowns.

Newton entered the 2020 NFL opener with 58 rushing touchdowns and in a first and goal situation, the Patriots knew exactly what to do with him. With an empty backfield the Patriots called a designed run to get Newton in space so he could rush into the end zone for his 59th career touchdown. Newton of course celebrated as he has traditionally done after touchdowns, but instead of his patented Super Cam celebration, he opted for Wakanda Forever.

Cam made his first @Patriots TD look EASY pic.twitter.com/7v0wRR4sVJ — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2020

Newton’s celebration is likely in honor of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman who tragically passed away at 43 due to a four year battle with colon cancer. When Boseman passed away it was a major shock to the entire world and much of the sports world has responded by honoring him when given the opportunity. Newton and other NFL stars have not yet had the opportunity as there were no pre-season games this year.

Boseman and Black Panther had a massive impact on many athletes across different sports, because of everything that Black Panther represented. It was iconic and we can expect players to make sure he is always remembered. This was Newton’s first of what is expected to be many touchdowns this season and he is likely the first of many NFL players honoring Boseman in some way throughout the season.