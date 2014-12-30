Can Ndamukong Suh Win An Appeal Of His One-Game Suspension?

FOX

Was it intentional? Was Ndamukong Suh trying to injure Aaron Rodgers when he stepped on his leg? The NFL sure seemed to think so on Monday when they slapped Suh with a one-game suspension. A suspension that will keep the Pro Bowl tackle out of Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Cowboys.

But the Detroit Lions have filed an appeal and many, including FOX officiating guru Mike Pereira believe they have a chance to win.



Mike Pereira:



My personal opinion – that was not an intentional act by Suh there. And he didn't stomp down like Raiola did last week. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) December 29, 2014

“And I firmly believe if it wasn’t Suh and another no-name who didn’t have history and that it wasn’t Aaron Rodgers it wouldn’t have led to any fine at all.

Referee Walt Anderson:

Pereira went on to say game official Walt Anderson communicated with the league that he witnessed the event as it transpired, and it real time, he didn’t see any intent by Suh.



Former referee Jim Daopoulos:

Every NFL expert I've seen pretty much says the suspension for Suh is BS and not deserving. Including @RefereeJimD — Nick Griffin (@nickgrffn9) December 29, 2014

Detroit Free Press:

Ed Reed in 2012 was the last player to have a suspension for a violation of player safety reversed on appeal. Ted Cottrell, the officer who heard Reed’s case, is scheduled to adjudicate Suh’s appeal as well.

But here’s the biggest reason Suh could win his appeal. A close examination of the NFL’s statement reveals no reference to Suh’s past transgressions. The appeal will be based only on Sunday’s incident.

Pro Football Talk:

He would just have to convince Cottrell that he wasn’t intentionally stepping on Rodgers. Or even if Suh can’t convince Cottrell that he did nothing wrong at all, Suh might convince Cottrell that what he did doesn’t warrant a suspension. When Cottrell overturned Reed’s suspension, he upheld a fine for Reed and said that Reed did deserve some punishment for his late hits.

My brain says Suh wins on appeal. My gut says Ted Cottrell doesn’t dare do this. My gut says Cottrell considers Suh’s sordid past in his decision.

What do you think?