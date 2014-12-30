Can Ndamukong Suh Win An Appeal Of His One-Game Suspension?

Was it intentional? Was Ndamukong Suh trying to injure Aaron Rodgers when he stepped on his leg? The NFL sure seemed to think so on Monday when they slapped Suh with a one-game suspension. A suspension that will keep the Pro Bowl tackle out of Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Cowboys.
But the Detroit Lions have filed an appeal and many, including FOX officiating guru Mike Pereira believe they have a chance to win.
Mike Pereira:
“And I firmly believe if it wasn’t Suh and another no-name who didn’t have history and that it wasn’t Aaron Rodgers it wouldn’t have led to any fine at all.
Pereira went on to say game official Walt Anderson communicated with the league that he witnessed the event as it transpired, and it real time, he didn’t see any intent by Suh.
Former referee Jim Daopoulos:
Ed Reed in 2012 was the last player to have a suspension for a violation of player safety reversed on appeal. Ted Cottrell, the officer who heard Reed’s case, is scheduled to adjudicate Suh’s appeal as well.
But here’s the biggest reason Suh could win his appeal. A close examination of the NFL’s statement reveals no reference to Suh’s past transgressions. The appeal will be based only on Sunday’s incident.
He would just have to convince Cottrell that he wasn’t intentionally stepping on Rodgers. Or even if Suh can’t convince Cottrell that he did nothing wrong at all, Suh might convince Cottrell that what he did doesn’t warrant a suspension. When Cottrell overturned Reed’s suspension, he upheld a fine for Reed and said that Reed did deserve some punishment for his late hits.
My brain says Suh wins on appeal. My gut says Ted Cottrell doesn’t dare do this. My gut says Cottrell considers Suh’s sordid past in his decision.
What do you think?
Those retired referees are idiots IMO. The first time time may have been an accident (½ second earlier), but the second time, he knew exactly where he was placing his foot (knowing Rodgers had an injured calf), and made no effort to quickly raise it as somebody would have done had it been an accident.
Your circling the wrong infraction. It was the second step that did him in. Watch the video again. The fact that he lifts his right foot completely off the ground (so as to get his entire weight on the left, and do a one legged calf raise exercise) shows all the intent I need to see.
The play starts with Suh getting pushed back into Rodgers, while his jersey is being held. The second step comes after the jersey is released, causing him to lose his balance. Could he have purposely held his weight there, maybe. The NFL is crossing a line by suspending him with no clear intent to injure. While a play earlier in the year, where vontaze burflict clearly is twisting ankles trying to cause injury, results in a fine.
If you don’t think the stomp was intentional, I have a bridge to sell you . . .
Is it a resale of the bridge that you already purchased? The media already sold it to you by calling this a “stomp”. Did you read the article? The NFL did not factor in previous incidents. Using that factor you can not clearly tell if this was intentional or not.
If you honestly believe that “The NFL did not factor in previous incidents.” then it seems you are also in the market for a new bridge. Its pretty obvious that the fines they were giving him were going to correct his behavior.
Oh they probably did not, but for the NFL to throw down a suspension they have to prove 100% intent. Bill Polian explains it really well
[m.soundcloud.com]
My eyes sold me that it was a stomp. This guy makes his living based on having otherwordly body control and being enormous. He knows where his feet are, and he knows what’s under them. He can tell the difference between stepping on a leg and stepping on the ground without looking down (and really can’t most people?). And knowing that difference he did it anyway, and his lack of response is indicative to his not wanting to draw attention to his knowing misdeed. There is no way this was an accident.
Normally us wildcats don’t care much for you huskies, but I think I’ll allow it this time. Calling this a stomp is an insult to what Dominic Raiola did
Agreed. I brought up some points of my own far below but with yours as well there’s no question it was not intentional.
[www.quickmeme.com]
he better not win an appeal. this piece of garbage has no business being in the NFL.
Suh is without a doubt a dirty player, buy I gotta go wtih Mike Pereira on this one; if Suh had done the same thing to Nick Foles, this is a non-story.
He wouldn’t have done it to Nick Foles because Nick Foles sucks.
bottom line, he shouldn’t be doing it to anyone. period.
Hes right if it wasn’t rodgers brady or manning nothing would come from this. Watch the steelers/ravens game this weekend. Ben will get raped ( not literally but I used it on purpose, so go ahead and make your jokes) and there wont be one roughing the passer call.
Nobody puts his weight down on something if he doesn’t know what it is. It was a cheap shot and Suh got caught… again.
Liars.
He got caught. He got punishedl He is guilty.
You might not like it. I would not either.
Live with it. Suspended for the rest of the year.
I think you are trying to convince yourself as much as anything else. That said I won’t be surprised if he plays. He is still trash in either case.
It’s pretty obvious he stepped on Rodgers’ leg with intent to injure, not once but twice. If you watch the replay he puts all of his weight on the second step.
The NFL is finally getting the picture that Suh does not respond to meaningless fines as this is 4th or 5th incident of intending to harm a player. He deserves to be suspended.
Try to bear in mind that a lot of people are judging this based on the slow motion replay, which makes this seem more deliberate and slower than what it was. Bear in mind how it looks in real time.
The whole team’s dirty
Once again, this Youtube clip
Shows the Lions blow…
[www.youtube.com]
The Lions have a lot going for them this year. Great defense and a good offense. They could match up against any team.
It was unintentional. If you stand up and walk backward a few steps then try to move forward you end up putting all your weight on that foot. That’s just how the body works, plain and simple. And have you ever worn cleats in your life? It’s VERY hard to feel anything because of the spikes at the bottom. The rigid support of lineman cleats probably contributes as well. Not to mention that Suh is a very, very large man. You wouldn’t say he’s graceful. When you look at the facts and watch it in real time as irishda pointed out it appears more obvious that the incident was unintentional. Suh has been good this year. He’s also quite smart. He would put his team in such a bad spot.
By the way, while we are arguing about whether or not it was on purpose, Suh’s suspension has been lifted. Please tune in Sunday night to watch Suh wreak havoc on the Dallas Cowboys!
I was watching that game. Regular speed, it doesn’t look that bad. I was trying to figure out what Rodgers was upset about. but you can clearly tell what happened on the replay.
You don’t find it curious that he walks backwards toward the QB when he knew he was down? Again, he has done this more than three times! To say it was unintentional is pretty absurd.
Sorry, Disco. You’re just wrong on this one.
[sports.yahoo.com]