Can We Please Talk About Cam Newton’s Pants?

The Panthers got destroyed by the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, 37-19. But let’s not talk about the game, let’s talk about Cam Newton’s pants. The ones he wore in the post-game press conference.
Now, to be fair, I’m sitting in boxers right now. If I put on pants today, it’ll be a minor miracle. A few weeks ago I went commando to the grocery story and didn’t realize I had a gaping hole in my shorts. So yes, I’m the last person to talk about fashion. I’m the last person who should talk about what’s hip and what’s trendy.
So I went to the UPROXX staff to get a better idea of WTF I was looking at. Was it leggings, was it Lululemon, was it skinny jeans?
The first comment came from Stacey Ritzen. You may know her as the talented writer who covers off-beat news here, specifically ones pertaining to penises and vaginas. Stacey knows nothing about sports. Stacey knows nothing about football.
“Wait that guy is a football player? I would have honestly thought he was a judge on America’s Next Top Model or something.”
And then UPROXX’s resident Panthers fans, Kris Maske and Josh Kurp weighed-in.
Kris Maske:
“I hear Cam had to work a shift at Lane Bryant right after the game. nbd.”
“NOT LISTENING LA LA LA LA LA.”
So I still haven’t gotten an answer to what Cam’s wearing. Did he raid Dwyane Wade’s closet? Is he trying to be the NFL’s Russell Westbrook?
Someone help me here! I need to know if this is how I should dress. I want to be part of the cool kids club you guys.
It’s a comfort thing!
“Marge, you being a cop makes you the man! Which makes me the woman — and I have no interest in that, besides occasionally wearing the underwear, which, as we discussed, is strictly a comfort thing.” [Homer Simpson]
It almost looks like he thought he’d be behind a desk and nobody would see him from the waist down.
The cropped pants/loafers thing is totally J. Crew. Just, you know, ladies J. Crew.
[data3.whicdn.com]
If you had only shown me this part of the photo I would have guessed the top of it was Amelia from HR giving another sexual harassment seminar in the employee lounge.
[s18.postimg.org]
And now I can’t unsee the Asian kid from ImBateman’s post connecting to Cam’s lower half.
Is there any way he didn’t go home, put on make up and listen to ‘Goodbye Horses’ with his cock tucked between his legs?
He’d fuck him. He’d fuck himself so hard.
beautiful
He is the new more feminine Clinton Portis.
I want to believe he just took the pads out of his game pants and threw on a jacket and some slippers. I mean, I totally don’t believe that, but I really really want to…
Cam wearing capris
That is still not as gay as
Tim Tebow praying
Um….he’s wearing a pink jacket, v-neck and flats.
I’m pretty sure the capris came with the outfit. It’s from the Liz Claiborne’s Business Lady line.
He did this to show solidarity with Michael Sam. And Michael Sam said, “Thanks, but no thanks, bro.”
Did he then refer to him as “Super Mario Sam”? Or “Metroit Samus”?
I think he looks super! Thanks for asking!
He doesn’t have to think it, he’s contractually obligated to say it.
Or he’s trying to get all up in her.
You guys, it’s just clothes. WTF.
Is this from the Little Richard collection?
I wanna say those are Under Armour rights that he wears underneath his uniform. He figured no one would see him behind the podium so he said “fuck it” and left them on. I’m not sure how much time they have between changing clothes and going to an press conference.
cam is what they call in the south a dandy ..I believe he caught the vapors ..
Some people that work for ESPN think Cam Newton is a good QB.