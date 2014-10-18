Can You Figure Out What Lou Holtz Is Saying In This Clip?

#Viral Videos
Senior Editor
10.18.14 21 Comments

ESPN commentator Lou Holtz went full Daffy Duck here, something something “sufferin’ succotash I’m in a coma.”

Right?

Please someone help us. We’re dying to know what he said. This might be one of sport’s greatest mysteries.

For what it’s worth, the person running the closed caption for ABC thought it was this.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGSLOU HOLTZViral Videos

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP