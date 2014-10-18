Can You Figure Out What Lou Holtz Is Saying In This Clip?

ESPN commentator Lou Holtz went full Daffy Duck here, something something “sufferin’ succotash I’m in a coma.”
Right?
Please someone help us. We’re dying to know what he said. This might be one of sport’s greatest mysteries.
For what it’s worth, the person running the closed caption for ABC thought it was this.
That is what I said when I met Kate Upton.
I think he had a stroke. I’m not sure I’m joking about that.
I’d have a stroke or two, too, if I met Kate Upton.
HAND CHECK, MF!
What’s that, Coach Lou? Y-you want me to shoot everyone?
+?#@*$
“Well I don’t got…Well I got bring the head comb.”
Thats what i heard too!
dafuq?
“Fuck her right in the pussy”!
That’s what I heard.
I actually figured out what he said, and now I feel like garbage for not just accepting it and believing in magic. : /
The same thing Lou Holtz is ALWAYS saying. Some sanctimonious, sepia-toned bullshit overrating Notre Dame.
Or he was asking if Rece had seen his stapler.
“Sandusky was innocent”
Pretty sure this is what Bill Murray whispered in Lost in Translation
“Hitler was right.”
Mark May’s reaction is pretty much spot on.
“What is the frequency, Kenneth?!!”
“Bring the heck home” or “Bring the heck on”
Apparently, there is another video on youtube that deciphers what he’s saying. It’s pretty convincing… [www.youtube.com]