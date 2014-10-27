Can You Guess What TV Character Russell Westbrook’s Dressed Up As?

10.27.14

Yes it’s early in the Halloween season and we still have an entire week of costumes to make fun of. That being said, give Thunder guard Russell Westbrook first prize right now.

Mendez is the man!!! Lol

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

For those of you who don’t watch Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black (and that’s your fault, it’s a great show), that’s George “Pornstache” Mendez, a prison guard played by actor Pablo Schreiber. Westbrook nails it here with the tight pants, mustache and sunglasses—all staples of Pornstache’s look.

Here’s a side-by-side.

Oh, that’s just spot-on.

