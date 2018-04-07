At Least 14 People Are Dead After A Canadian Junior Hockey Bus Crash

Humboldt Broncos

A tragic accident in Western Canada has taken the lives of at least 14 people and forever changed the world of junior hockey. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos was hit by a truck on Friday night, killing 14 and injuring 14 more.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that 28 people were on board the bus when it was hit by a semi at about 5 p.m. on Highway 35 north of Tisdale.

Humboldt is a Junior ‘A’ team open to North American players between 16 and 20. The Broncos play in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and were on the way to play Game 5 of a league semifinal playoff series against the Nipawin Hawks.

The team’s Twitter account still advertises tickets to the team’s banquet dinner, originally scheduled to take place later Saturday night. Instead, the team will hold a press conference Saturday afternoon to give more details about those that have died.