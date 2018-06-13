Canelo Alvarez And Gennady Golovkin Have Finally Agreed To A September Rematch

06.13.18 40 mins ago

The Wednesday afternoon deadline for Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin to agree to a September 15 rematch of their instant classic from a year ago came and went with no deal, causing concern in the boxing world that we would once again be robbed of a great fight due to negotiation issues.

However, as is so often the case with boxing, the deadline was more of a guideline than a hard and fast rule, and two hours later it, was announced that the two sides had finally come to an agreement for the rematch. Golovkin was apparently the one pushing back on the rematch, according to Oscar De La Hoya, but ultimately money talked and the two sides were able to come together to make the second fight happen (in what will likely be a trilogy, barring any more issues).

