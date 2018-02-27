Lauren Cowart

LOS ANGELES — On Monday night, less than 24 hours before a press conference to officially kick off the hype for Canelo-GGG II, Golden Boy Promotions and Hennessy held a banquet dinner in honor of Canelo Alvarez. The boxer and Golden Boy (and almost assuredly Gennady Golovkin’s promoters at K2) are already amped for the rematch, as their instant classic first bout ended in a controversial draw.

Alvarez spoke to us through a translator while autographing dozens of bottles of Hennessy, which is in part a testament to his rapidly-increasing public profile in the United States and other English-speaking (or at least, non-Spanish-speaking) countries. The life of a superstar boxer these days is very tied up in promotion and public appearances for partnerships and sponsorships. While these appearances and commitments help to raise a fighter’s visibility and cultural cachet, they can also threaten to take away from the training and focus needed to retain an athlete’s top-flight skills and preparedness.

This is a tricky needle to thread, and Alvarez understands that, too. “There’s time for everything,” he says. “And with time, and I have gained the experience that prior to the fight, I take care of all my responsibilities, for instance now, with my partners at Hennessy. And then I go off to camp. Once I go off to camp to train, to prepare for the fight, then I’m dedicated just for the strategy, for the condition of the fight itself.”