For the first time in history, boxing has a undisputed super middleweight champion. Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2) and Caleb Plant (21-1) battled at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in a unification bout for the five recognized titles, and while it took 11 rounds, Alvarez managed to hand Plant the first loss of his career and pick up the win via TKO.

By the 11th round, it seemed obvious that Plant would need to get a finish or Alvarez was going to unify the titles. Despite taking several rounds off of the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world, Plant did not do enough to win if it went to the cards. But Alvarez decided to just end the show, himself. Thirty-one seconds into the round, Alvarez threw a vicious left hand, and when Plant started to bend over, he caught him with a right.

Plant got up but was obviously hurt, and Alvarez pounced. He threw a left hook that sent Plant stumbling into the ropes and running across the ring, then pummeled him with a collection of right hands until he hit the deck. There was no need for a 10-count as Alvarez became the first Mexico-born fighter to hold every major title at the same time since 1972.

Alvarez entered Saturday’s bout as the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring champion. With the win, he took the IBF championship off of Plant.