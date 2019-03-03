A Minor League Hockey Team Made Incredible Captain America Uniforms

Twitter

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for a new Captain in town, and while Carol Danvers might just be the hero to save the MCU from Thanos, Steve Rogers is the hero getting some love from a minor league hockey team on Saturday night.

Just days before Captain Marvel hits theaters, the Utah Grizzlies are hosting a Marvel night of their own. That’s a celebration of all things superhero, including a special uniform for the minor league hockey team. The ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche hosted an officially-titled Marvel Super Hero Night, but the jerseys are all Captain America.