A Minor League Hockey Team Made Incredible Captain America Uniforms

03.02.19 35 mins ago

Twitter

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for a new Captain in town, and while Carol Danvers might just be the hero to save the MCU from Thanos, Steve Rogers is the hero getting some love from a minor league hockey team on Saturday night.

Just days before Captain Marvel hits theaters, the Utah Grizzlies are hosting a Marvel night of their own. That’s a celebration of all things superhero, including a special uniform for the minor league hockey team. The ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche hosted an officially-titled Marvel Super Hero Night, but the jerseys are all Captain America.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hockey#Captain Marvel#Marvel
TAGSCAPTAIN AMERICACaptain MarvelHOCKEYMarvelSteve Rogers

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP