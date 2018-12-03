The New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Will Debut At Halftime On Monday Night Football

12.02.18 42 mins ago

Twitter/@MarvelStudios

Before we get to Avengers 4 and the highly anticipated answers to the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War, the Marvel Cinematic Universe must first introduce a new, key character to movie audiences with Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson will star as the newest hero to get its own franchise and, based on the post-credits scene from Infinity War, she will play a prominent role in Avengers 4. It’s expected to be a big week for the MCU, as there’s been speculation about new trailers for both films dropping at some time this week.

On Sunday, Marvel Studios confirmed the latest Captain Marvel trailer would indeed drop on Monday, making its debut at halftime on Monday Night Football (on Disney property ESPN) — no word on if it will also include an old lady getting punched.

