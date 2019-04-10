Twitter

The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t need any help. They’re one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, with a Major League Baseball-best run differential headed into Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

And yet, it seems the baseball gods intend to give the National League champions some help this year. In the top of the 8th with the Cardinals leading 4-0, Enrique Hernandez hit a 3-2 pitch to left field. Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna thought Hernandez got a hold of it, and he ran to the left field fence, leapt up and thought he had to make an outstanding catch to rob Hernandez of a home run.

But the ball was not headed toward the Dodgers bullpen. It was going to fall well short of Ozuna, who was now hanging on the outfield fence. He tried to adjust and get back into position to make the catch, to disastrous effect.