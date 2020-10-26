The Seattle Seahawks cannot help themselves but to play in crazy football games. Their commitment to being in wildly competitive games that feature some form of huge swing late — often in their favor but sometimes not — makes them a favorite of the primetime TV schedule makers, particularly Sunday Night Football.

This Sunday night was no different, as they visited the division rival Cardinals in Glendale in a game that saw a few ridiculous plays swing the game back-and-forth in each team’s favor. The first was DK Metcalf chasing down Budda Baker on what should’ve been a pick-six, but resulted in 0 points after the Cardinals failed to get in the end zone on four plays from the six yard-line.

Late in the game, Seattle took a 34-24 advantage on this ridiculous throw and catch from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett, the latter of whom surely swung countless fantasy football matchups with his evening.

The Cardinals would march into Seattle territory but stall out, and opt for a Zane Gonzalez field goal to make it a one-possession game, but a Seahawks penalty gave them a first down and allowed Kyler Murray to find Christian Kirk for a touchdown instead.

Wilson and Seattle were unable to put the game away on the ensuing drive, punting the ball back to Arizona with 52 seconds left, and the Cardinals executing a great one-minute drill to set up a game-tying field goal attempt from Gonzalez.

Zane Gonzalez sends us to OT!

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app:

At this point, the game was already wild, but nothing could prepare everyone for what overtime would bring. The Seahawks got the ball first and pushed it to midfield before stalling out thanks to one of the all-time great defensive calls from Vance Joseph on 3rd-and-11, faking an all-out blitz and instead bringing the nickel corner off the edge to sack Wilson.

There were no sacks all game, and then the Cardinals sacked Russell Wilson twice on this OT drive. #SNF pic.twitter.com/fPuzezDtEh — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 26, 2020

Arizona would get the ball after the punt from Seattle and work it well into Seahawks territory, where Kliff Kingsbury opted to kick the game-winning field goal on second down. Gonzalez knocked it through but the Cardinals had to call timeout to avoid a delay of game, effectively icing their own kicker, who missed the second attempt wide left. Once again, the Seahawks would get to midfield where Russell Wilson got intercepted for the third time in the game on a bad floated pass by rookie Isaiah Simmons, who has been used sparingly by Arizona this year but made a massive play using the athleticism that made him a superstar at Clemson.

From there, the Cardinals would work it into field goal range once again and, this time, Gonzalez was able to knock through the game-winning attempt just before time expired in the 10-minute overtime period.

The win moved Arizona to 5-2 on the season and handed Seattle its first loss of the year, taking down the last undefeated team in the NFC. The NFC West now features four teams above .500 on the year, all within two games of each other, as that division is the polar opposite of the NFC East, and the Seahawks continue their tradition of playing in absurd football games for our enjoyment.