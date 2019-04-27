The Cardinals Traded 2018 First-Round Pick Josh Rosen To The Dolphins

04.26.19

One major story-line during the 2019 NFL Draft was what the Arizona Cardinals would do with last year’s first-round pick, Josh Rosen, in the event the team did what many anticipated and selected Oklahoma signal caller Kyler Murray first overall. It took one day of the pair being teammates to get an answer, and during the second round of the festivities, Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

There was plenty of speculation all day about potential moves for Rosen, with the Dolphins getting kicked around as a potential location. Eventually, the two sides agreed to a deal, one which would send Rosen to the AFC along with a future pick for the 62nd selection this year.

