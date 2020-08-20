New Era Made A Very Expensive Hat With Cargo Pockets For Some Reason

If you ever thought to yourself ‘this hat is great but it could really use some saddlebags” then New Era and TOMBOGO have the perfect collaboration for you.

San Francisco area designer Tommy Bogo has come up with a hat with New Era that will finally match the shorts your dad insists on wearing to Olive Garden when he wants to take those breadsticks to go. That’s right, we now live in a world where they make cargo hats.

According to Hypebeast, the $120 hats are part of a modular series of headware TOMBOGO has made with New Era that comes with removable cargo pockets. Here’s how the site describes these very bewildering hats.

Using the classic headpiece as a base, the multi-functional hat features an all-black colorway with a pair of matching detachable cargo pockets that can be snapped or unsnapped. The pockets can also be swapped for other utility attachments such as a storm Hood. Each storm hood was hand-tailored with Escobar Tailors in San Francisco, California.

What this actually looks like, though, is that you put cargo pockets on a New Era 5950. Most of these appear to be blank black hats, or with the TOMBOGO logo on them. But there’s also a “friends and family” version that are made with bay area teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics.

Considering there’s a group of purists that don’t even like keeping New Era logos on their baseball caps, there’s bound to be a cold reception from baseball fans. But this is a particular fashion choice that’s being marketed as such. The $120 hats will be available on StockX, for one, so they’re certainly being marketed to fans of a particular aesthetic rather than casual baseball fans. Either way it will pair very nicely with those new Yeezy basketball shoes that look like what’s left after a cartoon cat eats a whole fish with one bite.