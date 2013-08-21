Carlin Isles Is The Tecmo Bowl Bo Jackson Of Rugby

Carlin Isles “first caught the attention of the rugby media in summer of 2012 when Rugby Mag dubbed him ‘The Fastest Man in American Rugby.'” That’s what his Wikipedia page says. I’m certainly not part of the “rugby media” — we write about it a lot here at With Leather, but I’m always on the verge of mixing it up with Australian Rules Football or something — so until today, I hadn’t seen a highlight reel of the guy in action.
What I learned today: it’s a great idea to add a sprinter to your rugby team, because he can do those funny Bo Jackson Tecmo Bowl runs where he jogs up and down the field while people lag behind him.
Check it out for yourself:
It’s like they let Air Bud play for their team and the other guys have no idea what to do with it.
Rugby teams should be built this way. Go out and find the most talented freaks you can … super fast guys, really tall guys, extremely fat or strong guys who can knock everybody over. Maybe a gun with a gun for a hand, or a harpoon. You know, just game the system.
[via Reddit]
One question I have that a quick Googling didn’t answer: why do rugby players continue running once the past the try line? Pretty much each time he crosses the line he continues to run or jog until an opponent approaches, then he dives to the ground or touches the ball to the ground. If that is all that is needed, why not do that as soon as he gets into the [whatever rugby players call the end zone]??
The conversion (think extra point) is taken from angle on where the ball is touched down. In the middle is easier, whereas far out on the sides makes the conversion far more difficult.
Well that makes perfect sense! [insert “the more you know” shooting star gif here]
Thank you, AGP – you are a gentleman and a scholar.
That’s almost cool enough to make me give a shit about rugby.
August 24th, second leg of the Canada-USA world cup qualifier!
ARE YOU READY! Are you? No? Anyway, you’re down 27-9 if you care. It’s not like Heyward-Bey helped the Raiders much either.
“You’re down 27-9”
Jealous Canadian taking solace in beating the USA in an irrelevant sport?
There are irrelevant sports?
Do you even lift, bro?
“I’m certainly not part of the “rugby media” — we write about it a lot here at With Leather, but I’m always on the verge of mixing it up with Australian Rules Football or something”
Union 7’s, well it’s almost rugby anyway.
At least it’s not more professional wrestling.
You instantly had me at “rugby” but then you lost me just as quick at “American rugby”.
More rugby! More, I say!
