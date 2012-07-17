Carmelo Anthony Suddenly Loves Jeremy Lin

While ESPN’s NBA experts and their “SOURCES! WE HAVE SOURCES!” are suggesting that the New York Knicks will simply let Jeremy Lin walk to the Houston Rockets, there is still chatter that their decision has not been made. The reason that the Knicks would let Lin just go to the Houston Rockets is because they’d rather have a stable of guys in their late 30s the Rockets’ offer was designed to significantly punish the Knicks in the third year of Lin’s deal. The Knicks would end up paying more than $30 million for just Lin, thanks to the new luxury tax penalty.

Hence, Carmelo Anthony’s reaction: “It’s up to the organization to say they want to match that ridiculous contract that’s out there.”

But a lot of people took that as Anthony not liking Lin, because everyone already thinks he doesn’t like Lin. But hey you guys, that’s wrong, okay? Anthony totally wants the guy his team can’t afford back.

“I would love to see him back, honestly. I would definitely love to see him back. But knowing the business of basketball, it’s a tough situation, kind of for both of our sides. With Jeremy, I know he definitely wants to be back in New York and Dolan definitely wants him back. So it’s just a matter of figuring it out.” (Via Newsday)

I’ve read a ton of opinions on this, and everybody seems to have facts that support letting him walk – specifically this report – and/or keeping him. But this is the Knicks we’re talking about. They have paid out some stupid, STOOOOOOOOOOOOOOPID money in the past. This is smart money. And I’m not just saying that because this could effectively save the Orlando Magic’s hope of fleecing the Rockets in a Dwight Howard deal.

That has absolutely zero influence on me. *whistles innocently*

UPDATE: Jeremy Lin will apparently be a Houston Rocket.