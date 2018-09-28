



Play the Brass Bonanza, the Hartford Whalers are back, baby!

Well, kind of. The Carolina Hurricanes are brining back the jerseys of the team they once were in Connecticut. The ‘Canes announced on Thursday that they’ll wear whale-clad green and white uniforms twice this upcoming NHL season, causing a frenzy of reactions online ranging from anywhere between joy and outrage.

Carolina posted a video on Twitter on Thursday to the tune of Brass Bonanza, the song made beloved to New England hockey fans by the Whalers over the years. The audio clue matched the visuals: A modern Reebok-created Whalers jersey that the Hurricanes will wear for the first time on December 23 against the Boston Bruins.

Honoring our history pic.twitter.com/rPPSuf05me — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) September 27, 2018

The Hurricanes can do this, of course, because they are still technically the Whalers, who moved from Hartford to the Carolinas in 1997. Presumably they still have all the copyrights to the logos and general designs here, so all it really took was a bit of nostalgia-driven capitalism and the assumption that the good people of Connecticut would not be too upset about the Whalers logo popping back up on the team that absconded to the south.

They were kind of wrong, of course, as the Whalers leaving Hartford still has a lasting scar on the hockey fans of the region. A sample exchange, for example:

It’s a disgrace. They bailed on the Hartford community. Keep it that way. — Keith Levin (@keith_levin) September 27, 2018

There was plenty where that came from.

This is not okay. As much as I love these uniforms, this is not okay. The Whalers belong to Hartford, and when the team moved and changed its name, it should have given up the ability to capitalize on that. https://t.co/2KpeUYeJ8L — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) September 27, 2018

There’s also a little bit of this sentiment from those who were not Whalers fans but still enjoy Pucky the Whale nonetheless.

Whalers fans: I’ll stick to wearing my old jersey, thanks Hurricanes fans: I’ll stick to wearing my Canes jersey, thanks Everyone else: Gather around everyone, for I, the smart savvy hockey person in the new sweater, know who the Hartford Whalers were. Siri play Brass Bonanza — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) September 27, 2018

The mayor of Hartford however, who knows the Hurricanes have been rumored for relocation for some time, had a cryptic tweet in response to the move.

And your future https://t.co/BMj9LrqVLb — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) September 27, 2018

The Whalers logo — and its excellent use of negative space — rules regardless of the situation surrounding its return. But it is a bitter pill for Hartford hockey fans to swallow seeing the team that abandoned them celebrate their heritage without them.