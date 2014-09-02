Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Are Having Their First Child

Getty Image

Country music star Carrie Underwood and her hockey-playing husband Mike Fisher are having their first child, the couple announced on Twitter. The two have been married since July of 2010. The baby is due sometime in the spring.

The pregnancy won’t slow Underwood and her busy schedule. She’s still going to do her thing at the Country Music Awards in November with her hosting buddy Brad Paisley. As for Fisher, he’s recovering from surgery after tearing his Achilles tendon. The Nashville Predators expect him to miss the beginning of the season.

Here’s how Underwood made her pregnancy announcement.

Most of the replies to Underwood and Fisher were straightforward. One fan, however, took it up a notch with this fantastic hockey-inspired photoshop.

