Carson Wentz Was Taken To The Locker Room For A Concussion Evaluation

The Eagles and Seahawks faced off in the final game of the NFL’s Wild Card weekend on Sunday evening in Philadelphia, and the first quarter was dominated by the two defenses.

The Seahawks struck first with a field goal late in the opening period, but just prior to that, word broke that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was being taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion by the Eagles and the NFL’s independent concussion specialist.

Wow. Carson Wentz headed to the locker room.#SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/EfpIbJ4Dmb — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 5, 2020

On the previous drive, Wentz took a hit to the back of his head and was driven into the ground. After the Eagles punted he was taken into the medical tent and then later taken off the field.

tbh this is targeting pic.twitter.com/PV8Njmq6F8 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 5, 2020

Josh McCown came into the game to play quarterback on the Eagles’ next series, but as noted on the broadcast he hadn’t gotten many reps in practice, unsurprisingly, ahead of a playoff game. The official word from the Eagles is that Wentz is questionable to return to the game as he’s evaluated for a head injury, which would obviously be a major blow to Philly in its attempt to reach the divisional round.

Injury Update: QB Carson Wentz is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 5, 2020

We will provide further updates on Wentz’s status as they become available.