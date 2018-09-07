It May Be ‘Several Weeks’ Until Carson Wentz Returns For The Eagles

Getty Image

The Philadelphia Eagles will begin their Super Bowl defense on Thursday night when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons. The Eagles will enter this season with the guy who won the Super Bowl under center, as Nick Foles is expected to guide the team for a while. Of course, this is so interesting because Foles is the team’s backup signal caller.

Philadelphia has been without starting quarterback Carson Wentz since December, as he tore ligaments in his knee during the team’s game against the Rams. He might have been the league MVP before he went down, but Wentz was unable to miss the stretch run and, eventually, the Eagles winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

This has all led to a major question in Philly: When will Wentz be ready to play? According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the answer is “several weeks.”