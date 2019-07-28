Nintendo on YouTube

If you know any board game geeks, you’ve almost certainly seen a copy of Settlers of Catan somewhere in their stack of games. For many it’s the infection vector of tabletop gaming, the test people have friends pass before breaking out the heavy strategy games. The German classic has sold millions of copies and was tirelessly developed by Klaus Teuber to be easy to grasp for newcomers and endlessly complex for experienced players. It’s also a great way to haggle with your friends over sheep and ore and wood.

It all sounds ridiculous on the outside, but rolling dice to harvest clay is actually a mess of fun to play with a group. Which is often what makes the video game versions of Catan so disappointing. Board game video games are not new — there are approximately a million versions of Monopoly, so many they even invented a friggin theme song for it. But multiplayer board games are generally hit or miss, and Catan on the switch is essentially a solo experience. Which is a shame, because it feels like we’re primed for a board game revolution in digital gaming, and in a lot of ways the Switch is the perfect device to make that happen.