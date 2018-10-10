CC Sabathia Railed Against Umpire Angel Hernandez Following The Yankees’ Elimination In The ALDS

10.10.18

The New York Yankees’ season came to an end on Tuesday night at the hands of the Boston Red Sox. New York found itself in a 4-0 hole during a win-or-go-home Game 4 in Yankee Stadium, and despite coming close to a dramatic ninth inning comeback, the Red Sox sealed their ALDS tilt with a 4-3 victory.

Amid all the regular drama that comes when the Yankees and the Red Sox meet up, a major source of attention came in the form of one of the series’ umpires, Angel Hernandez. During Game 3, Hernandez had three calls overturned by replay, which was the latest chapter in a career that has featured plenty of complaints from players on how he calls games.

Game 4 was generally controversy-free, although Hernandez was behind the plate and didn’t exactly have the world’s most consistent strike zone for the myriad of arms that took the bump. One of those pitchers, Yankee starter CC Sabathia, spoke to the media after the game and railed against Hernandez.

