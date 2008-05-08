CED BENSON PARTIED WITH MOM, WHITE GIRLS

ChicagoSports.com published this photo from the boat party where Bears running back Cedric Benson was arrested for BWI and tased. As noted in the original post, Benson and the LCRA — water cops! — had strikingly different stories, with Benson's sounding like police brutality and the LCRA's sounding like dealing with an aggressive drunk. This photo, supposedly taken a few hours before the arrest, shows that Benson is clearly guilty of partying with his mother (center), Sun Chips, and — the most heinous crime of all — white girls. And, along with witnesses' reports, it's changing the way people are looking at the incident.

"I called my dad and told him, 'Call 911, my black friend is getting beaten up by police on Lake Travis,' " said Elizabeth Cartwright, 22, a friend of Benson's from the University of Texas. "It's more what I heard than what I saw. I have never heard or seen Cedric that scared."… She said her fiance also took dozens of photographs that help corroborate her claims. […] Cartwright, an English major at the University of Texas who is to graduate later this month, estimated she and her fiance had been boating with Benson six times this spring and each time a Lower Colorado River Authority boat pulled them over for a safety check.

One thing's for sure about this whole situation: it would be way more interesting if Benson was a semi-decent running back.

