Wheel of Fortune is getting its own primetime treatment in January, and the celebrities who will try not to embarrass themselves in front of a large wheel and a big letter board are now set. ABC, which earlier in 2020 aired the Jeopardy! Greatest Of All-Time Tournament and now will take the Wheel for a spin in 2021, announced the list of contestants on Monday.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak will share the stage with a number of notable celebs, including a few that have done some game show hosting of their own.

The biggest names on the list, quite frankly, depend on what you’re into. Sports fans would instantly recognize broadcaster Joe Tessitore’s name as well as skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Those more into comedy are probably excited about Rob Riggle and Patton Oswalt, and fans of The Bachelor franchise have Chris Harrison to root for. But Leslie Jones on the list here sparks an interesting connection between a number of the contestants.

Jones (Supermarket Sweep), Alfonso Ribiero (Catch 21), Drew Carey (The Price Is Right), Joel McHale (Card Sharks) have all hosted game shows themselves, so you might see a bit of host-to-host jabbing on the soundstage early next year.

Here’s the full list of contestants you’ll see vie for up to $1 million for charity in early January:

Leslie Jones

Tony Hawk

Rob Riggle

Joe Tessitore

Jeannie Mai

Rachael Leigh Cook

Kevin Nealon

Sherri Shepherd

Chandra Wilson

Maria Menounos

Constance Zimmer

Yvette Nicole Brown

Patton Oswalt

Jennie Garth

Chrissy Metz

Teri Hatcher

Karamo Brown

Drew Carey

Alfonso Ribiero

Robert Herjavec

Chris Harrison

Joel McHale

Paul Reubens

Nicole Byer

We’ll keep you posted if there are any hilarious gaffes or impressive solves when they air on ABC on January 7.