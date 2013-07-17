Central Texas Just Got Radical: Austin Is Getting The X-Games

Sure, Austin, TX, gets everything — SXSW, a festival every weekend, an F1 race track out of nowhere and a reputation of not being as cool and weird as we claim that probably belongs to Portland — so it is with local pride, sports enthusiasm and a sense of being super cool and weird that I tell you Austin’s getting the X-Games. FINALLY, our area gets a bunch of teens in baggy tanktops, snapbacks and cheap Wayfarers riding bikes!
Austin will host the Summer X Games from 2014 to 2017, ESPN officials announced Wednesday. But the games won’t be in summer.
Next year, Circuit of the Americas will stage the Games from May 15-18 in an effort to dodge Austin’s searing summer heat.
ESPN picked Austin over the other three finalists — Chicago, Detroit and Charlotte. (via Statesman.com)
How did we get the X-Games, you might ask? Why, with a slow-motion video of guys doing skateboard tricks set to dubstep, of course!
In all seriousness, this is a fun thing coming to our area, and as the UPROXX Austin representative I look forward to my three years of sit-down interviews with Shaun White, or whatever happens when you do press for the X-Games. You can find out more information about the event here, and get in line for tickets. I’m gonna spend most of my free time learning how to jump a bike in shadow.
Of course, the DOWNside to this is HEY COOL, 30,000 MORE TOURISTS*.
*I have lived in Austin for more than three years, so I’m allowed to talk about how people who aren’t Austin natives are ruining/don’t appreciate Austin**.
**Maybe we DO deserve that reputation***
***Portland deserves it too, I’m just saying
As a native Austinite, I can say with certainty that May may not be safe from the summer heat (also known in Texas as the March-October heat). We have a really nice climate here for about two weeks (early March/early November) where it’s pleasant and people can go outdoors. The rest of the time it’s either too hot to handle or too cold to hold.*
*your daily Ghostbusters II reference.
Oh and Brandon, while your three year stint in the ATX may not completely allow you to talk about non-Austinites, your wrestling coverage makes you OK in my book, so if anyone gives you any grief, I will show you the secret handshake.
WOW – with those possible crowds they may have to build another Wahoo’s.
Austin is a wonderful place for young people to go to retire.
I was going to say… didn’t Austin get the X games a while back?? But i think it was just some MTV music and sports festival back in 1995 before Southpark Meadows became a strip mall.
By the way Asheville, NC is in the running to out Austin Austin… they have even adopted “Keep Asheville Weird” as a slogan
