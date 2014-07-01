Chael Sonnen Is Full of Drugs And Out Of A Fox Sports Job

“The American Gangster” Chael P. Sonnen, has been fired from his UFC analyst position after more results about his positive drug test in June have surfaced. Sonnen was scheduled to face fellow The Ultimate Fighter Brasil 3 coach, Wanderlei “The Axe Murderer” Silva, but a slew of problems surrounding the pre-fight drug testings scuttled those plans.
Initially, Wanderlei essentially fled from the creepy-looking urine collector and avoided the drug test, pulling him from the bout. Then, it turned out Chael had tested positive for anastrozole and clomiphene. Sonnen, being Sonnen, claimed that he was taking the banned substances “out of competition” in order to boost his fertility so that he might father a child. Despite his attempts at becoming a family man, he was pulled from the UFC 175 card, and subsequently announced he had retired from MMA.
Now, it’s been discovered that Chael also tested positive for EPO and HGH, making him more drug than man at this point. Following this discovery, Fox Sports One and the UFC have decided to terminate Sonnen’s analyst and broadcasting contract. I guess it’s okay for the voice of the UFC to be an advocate of marijuana and hallucinogenics, and essentially hate women, but Zuffa can’t have a guy who remains in studio taking a bunch of PEDs.
Also, if you can prove that the hype portion at the end of the prelims before the PPV starts, known affectionately as BALD MAN SHOUT TIMES, isn’t fueled by Joe Rogan and Dana White both consuming a flyweight worth of cocaine, I’ll eat my papakha.
As things shake out, and Chael’s status as a competitor in the upcoming Metamoris 4 grappling competition against Andre Galvao still being determined, let us never forget Sonnen’s greatest moment as a UFC analyst – placing a gypsy curse on Travis Browne that “Hapa” has never recovered from.
I’m not sure what Rogan/Zuffa and Sonnen/Fox have to do with each other. Different companies, different rules. (Different assholes.)
The first linked article states that both UFC and Fox terminated their contracts with Chael, so it’s kinda the same thing.
No problem. Wanna share some hallucinogens and hang out in a sensory deprivation tank?
Go ahead and eat your…. papakha. Joe Rogan is very vocal about his dislike of cocaine based on seeing others ruin their lives with it. He claims quite convincingly that he has never tried it. One more thing genius…marijuana, and certain hallucinogens can be very beneficial to the human mind, you should look into it, it might expand your field of thought enough so that you actually educate yourself on the topics you decide to write about…you know, research? hahahaha
Joe Rogan believes that whales got together, saw the devastation humanity was capable of during World War Two via atomic bombs and decided to stop attacking ships, which is why there aren’t as many whale-related ship disasters after WW2 as there were before then.
I’ll stick with not smoking weed and taking DMT and ayahusca and all that other shit.
Marihuana cigarettes kill thousands of people every day. It’s ten times worse than heroin. These are scientific facts. Marihuana was invented by Lucifer. Also fact. It’s pretty much instant death. Is death funny to you? You sicken me. Hallucinogens will transport you into another dimension and you can never come back. So you better say goodbye to your loved ones before you take them. I became an orphan at age 10 after two masked, evil Russians stuffed magic mushrooms down my parents’ throats.
Just say no, kids. JUST SAY NO.
I forgot that this is what happens when anyone makes fun of JOE ROGAN
Doesn’t Joe Rogan believe he’s a stand up comedian if we’re talking about things he believes that make no sense?
Saw him in seattle a few years back. He made jokes about calling a woman a cunt in public and how they canceled fear factor because they were asking people to drink bull jizz. the man is basically a comedic GOD! if only i was allowed in that show when i was in middle school. sighhhhhh
so how bad is anastro clomi hgh epo combined?
IT’LL MAKE YOU INTO A GODDAMN SEXUAL TYRANNOSAURUS
probably because chael took ’em all
@Jessica Hudnall- Do you catch a lot of hate for your criticism of Joe Rogan? I recently stumbled onto his podcast and find him pretty interesting but picture his fanbase as very “vocal”.
I usually tend to ignore Rogan, but I have noticed that he’s got crazy weirdo followers/fans.
Rogan’s fans really are weird. I don’t think any other comic has fans who want to be that comic. No one wants to be Louis C.K. or Chris Rock, but Rogan fan wants to be Joe Rogan.
He’s a regular guest on the local radio here and they know that every time he visits he’ll have either a weird conspiracy, a new animal they’ve never heard of that was just discovered, or some crazy practice or story he read on the internet. Those segments are hilarious. It’s the people who take him too seriously who freak out about Rogan.
Pour one out for the Bad Guy :(
Three Way Dance with Kimbo Slice in the back of a 7-11 or GTFO.
I don’t get how he can talk all of that shit about Silva doping and then fail this test. Is he a psychopath, or does he genuinely not understand the rules?
Also, I’m really bummed he got fired from the analyst job. He was good.
Sorry to see him go really. I was ok with the retirement but he won’t be around to mouth off to people? He’s one of the rare individuals like that who didn’t bug the crap out of me.