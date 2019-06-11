Chael Sonnen Claims WWE Offered Him $1 Million To No-Show A Fight With Anderson Silva

06.11.19 2 hours ago

ESPN+

The relationship between UFC and WWE has long been a contentious one, although recently there seems to be a bit of a detente between the two sides thanks to the presence of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

Back in 2012, things weren’t so cool between the two sides and the companies were, apparently, actively working to sabotage the others. Chael Sonnen was one of UFC’s top stars at the time and ahead of his UFC 148 bout with Anderson Silva, he claims he got a call from someone with WWE with a pair of very lucrative offers.

Sonnen went on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on ESPN+ and detailed how he got a call with a $1 million offer to no-call, no-show his main event bout with Silva, as well as a $5 million offer to show up on Monday Night Raw the next night with the UFC title if he beat Silva — which he did not, losing by TKO in the second round.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC#WWE
TAGSCHAEL SONNENUFCWWE
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 22 mins ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP