The relationship between UFC and WWE has long been a contentious one, although recently there seems to be a bit of a detente between the two sides thanks to the presence of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

Back in 2012, things weren’t so cool between the two sides and the companies were, apparently, actively working to sabotage the others. Chael Sonnen was one of UFC’s top stars at the time and ahead of his UFC 148 bout with Anderson Silva, he claims he got a call from someone with WWE with a pair of very lucrative offers.

Sonnen went on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on ESPN+ and detailed how he got a call with a $1 million offer to no-call, no-show his main event bout with Silva, as well as a $5 million offer to show up on Monday Night Raw the next night with the UFC title if he beat Silva — which he did not, losing by TKO in the second round.