These Are The Groups For The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League

Getty Image

Thursday afternoon was one of the biggest days in all of club football, as the draw for the 2019-20 Champions League was held in Monaco. Thirty-two of the top teams in Europe were randomly drawn into eight groups, and over the next several months, these teams will occasionally see interruptions in domestic play to fight for the right to earn the title of champions of Europe.

Here is how the groups broke down:

Group A

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

Group B

Bayern Munich

Tottenham

Olympiakos

Red Star Belgrade

Group C

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta