These Are The Groups For The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League

Associate Editor
08.29.19

Getty Image

Thursday afternoon was one of the biggest days in all of club football, as the draw for the 2019-20 Champions League was held in Monaco. Thirty-two of the top teams in Europe were randomly drawn into eight groups, and over the next several months, these teams will occasionally see interruptions in domestic play to fight for the right to earn the title of champions of Europe.

Here is how the groups broke down:

Group A

Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
Galatasaray

Group B

Bayern Munich
Tottenham
Olympiakos
Red Star Belgrade

Group C

Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta

Around The Web

TOPICS#Soccer
TAGSCHAMPIONS LEAGUESOCCER
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.27.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP