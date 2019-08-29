These Are The Groups For The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League

Thursday afternoon was one of the biggest days in all of club football, as the draw for the 2019-20 Champions League was held in Monaco. Thirty-two of the top teams in Europe were randomly drawn into eight groups, and over the next several months, these teams will occasionally see interruptions in domestic play to fight for the right to earn the title of champions of Europe.
Here is how the groups broke down:
Group A
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
Galatasaray
Group B
Bayern Munich
Tottenham
Olympiakos
Red Star Belgrade
Group C
Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta