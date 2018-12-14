Getty Image

With 8:15 remaining on Thursday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs took what appeared to be a commanding 28-14 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers in a highly-anticipated AFC West match-up. However, Philip Rivers and the visitors had very different ideas at Arrowhead Stadium, pulling off a wild comeback and escaping with what became a 29-28 victory in the final seconds.

The Chiefs led virtually wire-to-wire, with MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes connecting on two touchdown passes in the first quarter to give Kansas City to a 14-0 lead. To make matters worse for Los Angeles, Rivers uncorked two woeful interceptions before halftime and, if anything the underdog Chargers were likely fortunate to enter the halftime break down only seven points.

Then, Kansas City scored a touchdown out of the halftime break and Damien Williams, replacing both Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware as the team’s primary running back, was able to find a groove in the second half. Still, the stars did not quite align for the Chiefs to fully put the game away and, in the final minutes, it was all Chargers.

First, a Justin Jackson three-yard run capped a 75-yard drive to bring Los Angeles within a 28-21 margin with 3:49 to go but, with all things equal, the more difficult task was still ahead. The Chiefs deploy one of the league’s best offenses, but Los Angeles engineered a three-and-out on the defensive side, pushing Kansas City back five yards and setting the stage for Rivers to lead the decisive drive.