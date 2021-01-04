The Chargers Fired Coach Anthony Lynn After Four Seasons In L.A.

The last day of the NFL regular season has come and gone, and for 14 teams that means shifting their attention to the postseason. For the rest of the league, it’s onto the offseason and for many that means coaching changes. The Jets, Lions, Falcons, Texans, and Jaguars were the first five teams to make coaching changes and on Monday morning the Chargers joined the fray after relieving Anthony Lynn of his duties after a disappointing 7-9 season.

Lynn went 33-31 in four seasons with the Chargers, getting the team through its move to L.A. but the 2020 season that saw a franchise quarterback emerge in Justin Herbert was also marred by some truly befuddling decision-making and a comedy of errors from the special teams unit. That spells disaster for a coaching staff and Lynn found himself firmly on the hot seat midway through the year and could never shake free of it.

The Chargers will join the other five teams in pursuing a new coach and given Herbert’s sensational rookie campaign and the presence of a superstar in Joey Bosa on the defensive line, one would expect L.A. to be near the top of the list of desired locations for top candidates. We’ll have to see if they join the Falcons, Lions, and Jets as teams to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy, as you would anticipate given Herbert’s strong start they’ll be looking to pair him with an offensive coach. Brian Daboll of the Bills also figures to be in the mix, per Jason La Confora.