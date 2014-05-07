Charles Barkley On San Antonio: ‘There Are Some Big, Ol’ Women Down There’

05.07.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

TNT has been enjoying a ratings bonanza with its NBA coverage during the 2014 NBA Playoffs thus far, and that really shouldn’t surprise anyone, because pretty much every game in the first round was awesome and entertaining as hell. It also helps that TNT’s team of analysts is a lot of fun to watch, as Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith play the meat in Shaquille O’Neal’s and Charles Barkley’s crazy ass sandwich. Even the so-called TV experts agree that this team does an awesome job, because Inside the NBA just tied College Gameday for the Outstanding Studio Show (Weekly) Sports Emmy and won the Outstanding Studio Show (Daily) honor outright.

And the combination of quality NBA analysis and generally affable behavior was on display last night like never before, as the gang got Barkley to open up about one of his favorite things in the world… the women of San Antonio, Texas.

