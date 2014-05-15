Check Out Bruce Lee Kicking Ass In The Newest Trailer For EA Sports UFC

So if you hadn’t heard, you can play as Bruce Lee in the newest UFC game from EA Sports. Now this is great news for Bruce Lee fans, even if it is a bit of a headscratcher seeing Lee pulling out submissions and full on blasting a guy in the head until he submits. I’ll accept it, especially since he has the approval of his family. From Destructoid:

Now, EA is taking the usual “pre-order the game for access” route but, thankfully, Lee is not restricted to customers who reserve the game — they’re just getting him quicker. Everyone else will need to clear the game on pro difficulty or higher, unlocking Lee for play in the Flyweight, Bantamweight, Featherweight, and Lightweight divisions.

“The EA Sports UFC development team has been incredible to work with, and they’ve done a great job capturing the look and feel of my father,” said Shannon Lee. “I think people will love getting a chance to fulfill a fight fantasy by playing Bruce Lee in the new UFC game.”

Now I know we’ve chatted about Bruce Lee on the site in the past, but I wanted to drive home the point that Lee is a legitimate bad ass. Before he was making movies and whooping on Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee was already a honed martial artist that would probably strike me five times before I even decided to run away.

So it’s cool to see him in a video game and have him at your control, even if it is in a UFC bout. All you’d need is this look though:

You’d see me climbing the side of the cage, praying to Tank Abbot that I’m fast enough to escape. Of course I won’t be and for that, I blame Tank.

(Via EA)

