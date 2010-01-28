Some people don’t really know what purpose NFL cheerleaders serve. They serve their organization in a lot of ways, actually. They’re an extension of the team’s charity and community efforts, but also they’re not terrible to look at during the myriad stoppages in play. Did you know that the total amount of action in an NFL game is only 11 minutes long? Hell, the games last even less than I do. –COED Mag.
CHEERLEADERS OF SUPER BOWL XLIV
Josh Zerkle 01.28.10 8 years ago
