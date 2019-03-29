Getty Image

The Philadelphia Eagles made the biggest decision facing them already this offseason when they decided to go with Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback over Nick Foles, allowing the Super Bowl winning quarterback to join the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, the Eagles decided to go out and get some reinforcements for Wentz in the offensive backfield.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Philadelphia worked out a deal with the Chicago Bears to acquire former Pro Bowl running back Jordan Howard. The price tag on the 24-year-old Howard is relatively cheap — the Eagles will send a sixth round draft pick to the Windy City, one that could potentially become a fifth round selection.