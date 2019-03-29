The Bears Will Trade Jordan Howard To The Eagles For A Conditional Draft Pick

Associate Editor
03.28.19

Getty Image

The Philadelphia Eagles made the biggest decision facing them already this offseason when they decided to go with Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback over Nick Foles, allowing the Super Bowl winning quarterback to join the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, the Eagles decided to go out and get some reinforcements for Wentz in the offensive backfield.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Philadelphia worked out a deal with the Chicago Bears to acquire former Pro Bowl running back Jordan Howard. The price tag on the 24-year-old Howard is relatively cheap — the Eagles will send a sixth round draft pick to the Windy City, one that could potentially become a fifth round selection.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia Eagles#NFL
TAGSCHICAGO BEARSjordan howardNFLPHILADELPHIA EAGLES
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP