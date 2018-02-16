Chicago Cubs Star Anthony Rizzo Gave An Emotional Speech At A Vigil For The Florida School Shooting Victims

02.16.18

Chicago Cubs star first baseman Anthony Rizzo is an alumnus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — the site of Wednesday’s mass shooting that left 17 dead and many more injured. Rizzo graduated in 2007 from the school and made his way back on Thursday for a vigil in the Parkland Amphitheater. Rizzo was among two dozen other speaks at the event, leaving the Cubs’ spring training home in Arizona to attend the event and share his words about the tragedy on Wednesday and his feelings for the community according to ESPN:

“I come home to Parkland to what should be everybody’s first concern, and that’s showing our kids out there — the students at Stoneman Douglas and of Broward County and from all over the country — that we care about their lives and about their future,” Rizzo said. “I’ve been very impressed with talking to the students and how they’re taking care of each other and how they’re coming together. I’m so grateful to the teachers, the coaches, the administration and all the first responders that tried to protect them.”

