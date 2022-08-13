For a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, the preseason is all about finding gems on the roster who can bolster their depth at various positions. With Patrick Mahomes under center, they’re expected to contend every year, but as they re-sign players to big deals, they have to get creative in ways to fill out the roster.

This year we saw that cap crunch lead to Tyreek Hill signing in Miami and the Chiefs remaking their wide receiving corps with a variety of signings to replace the speedy All-Pro receiver. How those new receivers, led by JuJu Smith-Schuster, assimilate to the Chiefs offense will be at the top of mind for many Chiefs fans in the preseason, but we also may have a bit of kicking controversy in KC.

Another offseason addition, safety Justin Reid who played his first four years in Houston, was brought in to help out their secondary, but Reid has shown in camp he has some other skills as well, namely as a place kicker. While the Chiefs employ one of the league’s best in Harrison Butker, Reid’s showed off the range with a 65 yarder in practice that had the defense going crazy.

On Saturday in their opener against the Bears, Reid got to show off his kicking skills in game action, drilling an extra point after the Chiefs’ second touchdown of the game, which led to the biggest celebration of a non-game winning extra point you’ll see.

It’s pretty cool of Andy Reid to let Justin trot out for an extra point and, look, if it keeps the Chiefs from having to worry about carrying a second kicker if there’s every a minor knock to Butker, Reid’s ability to knock through extra points is very valuable even if it’s not something the Chiefs hope to ever need.