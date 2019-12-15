The Chiefs Had A Snowball Fight Before Facing The Broncos At Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs, who have already clinched the AFC West crown, will look to stay in the hunt for a first round bye Sunday afternoon as they face the Denver Broncos at home.

To do so, they will have to battle the elements as it is dumping snow in Kansas City on Sunday, which will pose an extra challenge for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense that loves to pass the ball. They don’t seem too put off by the weather conditions, however, as some members of the team broke into a snowball fight during warmups, embracing the snow.

Mahomes didn’t seem to be among those involved in the snowball fight, which is probably for the best. Out of everyone on the field, he would likely be at the top of the list of worst people to get hit by a snowball launched by his arm. As for the snow, this second video does it better justice as you can see just how ridiculously big the snow falling is and what kind of added layer of difficulty it will bring to trying to do athletic things.

Snow, snow, and more snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/H7sh54QhAe — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2019

That is aggressively large snow and it is coming in heavy. It’ll be interesting to see how both teams handle it, but particularly Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock.