One question that has surrounded the New York Giants amid their surprising 6-1 start this season is what will happen with 2021 first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney. An explosive wide receiver from the University of Florida, issues remaining healthy have led to Toney struggling to get on the field, and there have been rumors that the Giants’ new front office and coaching staff could look to get something back for him — earlier this week, Darryl Slater of NJ.com noted that New York GM Joe Schoen “probably would like to be done with him.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs decided they were going to be the team that tries to get the most out of Toney. According to multiple media reports, Kansas City will send a conditional third-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick to New York with the hopes that Toney can provide yet another option in their high-flying passing game.

Breaking: Kadarius Toney

To Chiefs, source tells @theScore. #Chiefs trade their conditional 3rd round pick and 6th to #Giants. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 27, 2022

Trade: Chiefs trade their conditional 3rd-round pick and 6th-round pick to the Giants for WR Kadarius Toney, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2022

Toney has not appeared in a game for the Giants since Sept. 18, as he’s struggled to overcome hamstring injuries. Dating back to last season, Toney has only played in 12 of a potential 24 games due to lingering health issues. When he has been able to play, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has caught 41 balls for 420 yards and has yet to record a touchdown.