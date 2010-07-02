Children Remix Cup Celebration

There’s nothing like a child sports fan. So naive to the depression after a soul crushing loss. I’ve been a Redskins fan for as long as I can remember, and I have never hated myself as much as when they lost to the Lions last season. I doubled down on my misery by having Santana Moss on my fantasy team. What an awesome pick that was.

But there’s nothing like the thrill of victory, as Chicago Blackhawk fans witnessed last month. Winning the Stanley Cup certainly does a lot for your fan base, and the Hawks have found their next generation of fans in this adorable group of children. These little tykes recreated the Chicago Stanley Cup victory celebration for their class in their brand new Blackhawks jerseys. Being a bandwagon fan is all the rage these days, so don’t be surprised when these same kids fan another team if the Blackhawks stop their winning ways.

Witness the cuteness after the jump.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

–via TerezOwens