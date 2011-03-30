Chinese Car Crashes Are Awesome

Deadspin found this video of a compilation of Chinese car crashes that is simply breathtaking in its total disregard for human life. If you think your day has been rough, just be grateful that you didn’t ride your bike into a four-way intersection and get hit by a dump truck, whose driver didn’t so much as slow down to see if you were okay. Eh, they’re Chinese. It’s hard to argue that every life is precious when you live with a billion other people and can’t ship your female babies out of the country fast enough.