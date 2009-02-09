CHRIS JERICHO PUNCHED A GIRL. FOR REAL.

The WWE’s Chris Jericho was attacked by a mob of fans as he left the arena on Saturday night. The problem was, they didn’t seem to be fans of Chris Jericho. After a standoff in which the crowd became increasingly pushy and offensive, Jericho punched a woman, shoved one of the ineffective security guards, and shared his knowledge of the F-word. WWE released the following statement to TMZ:

“After leaving a live event in Victoria, British Columbia on Saturday evening, Chris Jericho’s car was attacked by a mob when he was stopped at a stop sign. Unable to proceed, Chris Jericho exited his car to ask the crowd to clear a path so he could continue through the intersection. A man and a woman physically and verbally assaulted Mr. Jericho. Arena and WWE security arrived to establish enough order to allow Mr. Jericho to re-enter his vehicle and depart. The local police arrived minutes later. Mr. Jericho was unharmed in the incident. The WWE is working with local authorities who are investigating the incident to identify the man and woman who fled the scene.”

Hmmm… seems the WWE conveniently left out the part where Jericho, you know, punched a girl. Don’t get me wrong, she was cruisin’ for a bruisin’. I totally support celebrities and athletes punching anyone who deserves it. Or even people that don’t. I mean, famous people are better than us and above the law for a reason. Try to show some deference.