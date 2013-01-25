Chris Paul Isn’t Rolling With The New Orleans Pelicans And It Got Ugly From There

Like most people, when news broke that the New Orleans Hornets were changing their name to the Pelicans, I was all like, “Pelicans? That’s a stupid mascot,” as I hid my Magic gear from plain sight. But thankfully I follow some diehard New Orleansonians on the Tweeters, including our good friend Chris Trew, and I now believe that with the bird’s actual legacy to the city combined with how amazingly nasty they are in nature, the Pelican is a phenomenal choice for a mascot.
However, some people are still making snap judgments based on ignorance, chief among them former Hornets guard, all-around good person and graduate of the LeBron James Institute of Get Me the F*ck Out of Here, Chris Paul.
Pelicans??? #ImNotRollin
— Chris Paul (@CP3) January 24, 2013
Don’t bother going to check the responses to that Tweet, because I can sum them all up for you with this sentence: “Gooooooooooooooooooo f*ck yourself.”
Local news anchor Scott “Not That Governor Dick” Walker perhaps shared the loudest sentiment with the athlete who famously forced his way out of New Orleans by reminding him that nobody in that delightful party town really cares what Paul thinks. And then Walker was reminded that Twitter is an awful place full of awful people and it really needs an IQ requirement.
“CHRIS PAUL IS A GOOD ATHLETE SO HE CAN SAY WHATEVER HE WANTS ABOUT ANYTHING AND YOU HAVE TO ACCEPT THAT BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT AN ATHLETE MY LOGIC IS FLAWLESS I WATCH FIRST TAKE!” Don’t ever change, sports fans.
Brooklyn Decker agrees.
Awww hell, that Decker pic makes everything ok.
omfg, Kate Upton who? That gif is tits.
quite literally.
I’m pretty sure I’m going to love the Pelicans.
I saw a shirt this morning and I don’t care about the team, I just want one.
My hope is that there will be a Pelicans mascot that can stuff basketballs in its, (and I had to look this up on Google), THROAT POUCH then shoot them out. IDK, seeing a Pelican do a half court shot with a ball it shoots from it’s beak/THROAT POUCH sounds like the funnest half time thing ever.
The mascot should have a giant mouth, from which a fish hand puppet emerges.
I don’t want to be predictable, but HOLY SHIT that is the greatest idea I have ever heard.
Stick a shirt cannon in that Pelican’s beak thing and watch in awe as he regurgitates shirts at the crowd!
I love the Pelicans so much I would gladly take them up in Seattle if this whole Sacramento Kings deal falls through.
The pelican beak looks like a bit of an unintentional boner but the boner from that gif is totally intentional
I already forgot what this post was about. All I can do is stare at that Brooklyn Decker gif. I think it’s time to go on a faptastic voyage
I like Chris Paul, he wasn’t some Dwight Howard-like douche about leaving he was a class act all the way. I love the name The Pelicans and think its better than the hornets, (if they dont have Mardi Gras themed unis during Mardi Gras i will be mad though.) I think the Idea that because one said something about the other and i have to pick sides is a crock of shit Media trick used to manufacture news. I still love you though UPROXX and AB
IQ requirement? y did u luk at me wen u sed dat, lol
Nice .gif of Kate Upton to save the day
The Pelicans logo reminds me a lot of the current Washington Capitals alternate logo.
If it turns out the people of N.O. don’t like the Pelicans mascot, how about the Hurricanes?
Oh… yeah.
Good God, that GIF…
I hate Andy Roddick
Governor Scott Walker is a dick? You may want to check Wisconsin unemployment & budget figures before and after he he arrived.
Oh my that GIF. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before. I’m sure it’s not new, but I have not laid eyes on that before. I would remember laying eyes on that.