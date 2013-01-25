Chris Paul Isn’t Rolling With The New Orleans Pelicans And It Got Ugly From There

Like most people, when news broke that the New Orleans Hornets were changing their name to the Pelicans, I was all like, “Pelicans? That’s a stupid mascot,” as I hid my Magic gear from plain sight. But thankfully I follow some diehard New Orleansonians on the Tweeters, including our good friend Chris Trew, and I now believe that with the bird’s actual legacy to the city combined with how amazingly nasty they are in nature, the Pelican is a phenomenal choice for a mascot.

However, some people are still making snap judgments based on ignorance, chief among them former Hornets guard, all-around good person and graduate of the LeBron James Institute of Get Me the F*ck Out of Here, Chris Paul.

Don’t bother going to check the responses to that Tweet, because I can sum them all up for you with this sentence: “Gooooooooooooooooooo f*ck yourself.”

Local news anchor Scott “Not That Governor Dick” Walker perhaps shared the loudest sentiment with the athlete who famously forced his way out of New Orleans by reminding him that nobody in that delightful party town really cares what Paul thinks. And then Walker was reminded that Twitter is an awful place full of awful people and it really needs an IQ requirement.

“CHRIS PAUL IS A GOOD ATHLETE SO HE CAN SAY WHATEVER HE WANTS ABOUT ANYTHING AND YOU HAVE TO ACCEPT THAT BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT AN ATHLETE MY LOGIC IS FLAWLESS I WATCH FIRST TAKE!” Don’t ever change, sports fans.

Brooklyn Decker agrees.