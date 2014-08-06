Chrissy Teigen Got Drunk And Threw Out A First Pitch And That’s Why We Love Her

Everyone’s favorite supermodel Chrissy Teigen threw out the first pitch at the Dodgers game last night. As far as first pitches done by women wearing yoga shorts that barely cover their butt, it was top notch. Teigen followed that up by wrestling her friend Bonnie Cook and talking about drunk chicken nugget indulgence. This is your weekly reminder that Chrissy Teigen is the best.

How do we know Chrissy was probably, maybe drunk? Well she said it herself.

And then, she rolled around in the grass with her friend and yeah, we probably need a collage of that.

Some other “important” Chrissy Teigen moments

