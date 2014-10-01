Jameis Winston Looks Like An Oompa Loompa Standing Next To This 7-Foot-4 Recruit

Oh Christ.

No, seriously: 7-foot-4 high school basketball recruit Christ Koumadje recently took a visit to Florida State and snapped the above awkward photo with Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston. The astounding foot in height difference makes Winston look like Doughboy from Boyz n the Hood, which is incredible considering Winston at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds is already a very big guy. Winston’s relative tininess is only accentuated by the fact that Christ has his 220 pounds stretched out among his seven-foot-plus frame.

We’re not certain if Christ’s literally getting to be the “big man” on Florida State’s campus helped him commit to the school, but he did on Sept. 15. If his commit holds, he’ll start play with the program next season.

(Bleacher Report via Twitter)