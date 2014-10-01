Jameis Winston Looks Like An Oompa Loompa Standing Next To This 7-Foot-4 Recruit

#College Football
10.01.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Oh Christ.

No, seriously: 7-foot-4 high school basketball recruit Christ Koumadje recently took a visit to Florida State and snapped the above awkward photo with Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston. The astounding foot in height difference makes Winston look like Doughboy from Boyz n the Hood, which is incredible considering Winston at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds is already a very big guy. Winston’s relative tininess is only accentuated by the fact that Christ has his 220 pounds stretched out among his seven-foot-plus frame.

We’re not certain if Christ’s literally getting to be the “big man” on Florida State’s campus helped him commit to the school, but he did on Sept. 15. If his commit holds, he’ll start play with the program next season.

(Bleacher Report via Twitter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSChrist KoumadjeCollege BasketballCOLLEGE FOOTBALLFLORIDA STATE SEMINOLESJAMEIS WINSTONSports

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP