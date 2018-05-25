Christian Pulisic Tell Us Why He’s Such A Big Fan Of LeBron James

Getty Image

Despite playing soccer in Germany, Christian Pulisic always reps his hometown of Hershey, Pa. Pulisic, the 19-year-old wunderkind for the United States Men’s National Team who is already considered one of the greatest American footballers ever, has “straight outta Hershey” proudly displayed in his Twitter bio.

So it makes sense that — with Pulisic back stateside for a friendly between his Borussia Dortmund side and MLS’ LAFC, along with an upcoming USMNT friendly against Bolivia in Philadelphia on Monday — The Hershey Company would want to show him some love. Hershey’s Chocolate World in New York City played host to an announcement regarding a partnership with the two. Pulisic even got hooked up with his own special pair of Nike cleats, featuring a pretty (pun intended) sweet twist.

We're outrageously excited to announce our partnership with soccer superstar @cpulisic_10 today @chocolateworld Times Square! pic.twitter.com/JURruCkhDL — The Hershey Company (@HersheyCompany) May 24, 2018

After the unveil of the kicks, Uproxx Sports caught up with Pulisic to discuss this summer’s World Cup and why he looks to the example set by another former teenage sports star from the United States.